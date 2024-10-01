Madalsa On Father-In-Law Mithun Chakraborty: One Can Write An Unending Book On His Life, Work

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Madalsa Sharma, who is married to Mimoh Chakraborty, has spoken about her father-in-law and veteran star Mithun Chakraborty. She called him a“great achiever” and said that“one can write an unending on his life and work”

“My father in law is a great achiever. One can write an un ending book on his life and work. He is a workaholic, unstoppable, undefeatable,” talking to IANS, Madalsa said about Mithun, who will be feted with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award .

“He has a fan following throughout the world. He has been a trend setter. For us he is God. No words can describe the charisma he has. He is a man with a Golden heart,” she said.

The actress shared the best advice she has received from him.

“Best advice one can draw from him is work is worship and above all being grounded no matter how much you achieve,” Madalsa said.

For the family, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Mithun is no surprise.

“Because we all know that today he is the most deserving film personality for this great award. This is a great honor. We all are very proud and happy for him,” she said.

The actress added:“Today it is the announcement, 8th October is the day when the President of India will actually honour dad. It's such a proud moment. Of course we whole family will celebrate.

Mithun is set to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award as its 54th honoree. This prestigious award was established in 1969 to honour the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, widely regarded as the father of Indian cinema. Notable previous recipients include legendary actors and actresses like Prithviraj Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, BR Chopra, and Yash Chopra. Waheeda Rehman received the prestigious award in 2021.

Mithun on September 30 reacted to receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and shared insights about his early struggles.

Speaking to the media, the 'Disco Dancer' fame actor said,“Once, I was in Bombay. I didn't have food; I slept in my car, and I was so scared. After such a big honor, I feel I have no one, and I can only say that I dedicate this award to my family and to the fans all over the world who bring joy to our country.”

“Almost 76 films later, you can say that my life has never been very smooth. I have had to fight for everything. But sometimes the result comes like this, and then you forget all this pain. God has given life,” Mithun concluded.