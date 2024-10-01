J&K Polls: 102-Year-Old Casts Vote In Udhampur, Says It's Her Duty

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) In a remarkable display of civic duty, Keshri Devi, a 102-year-old woman, cast her vote on Tuesday in the Udhampur constituency during the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

"I am 102 years old, and I cast my vote. I have participated in every election," Keshri Devi told IANS adding that it is her duty to the nation.

Polling is underway in 40 Assembly constituencies as part of this phase. Jammu district has 11 seats, Samba 3, Kathua 6, and Udhampur 4. In addition, 16 constituencies in Baramulla and Kupwara districts are also today.

In the first two hours of polling, an overall voter turnout of 11.6 per cent was recorded, with a strong early turnout suggesting a higher participation rate by the end of the day.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens to exercise their democratic rights. "Today is the third and last round of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. I request all voters to come forward and cast their votes to make the festival of democracy a success. I am confident that, apart from young friends voting for the first time, women power will also participate in large numbers," PM Modi posted on social media platform X.

This phase is especially significant for the Valmiki community, who are voting for the first time in the Assembly elections.

Expressing their joy at this historic moment, the community members said they had been granted voting rights after waiting for decades. They also voiced hopes for a brighter future for their community.

Granting them the right to vote marks a historic moment, reflecting a shift towards the political and social empowerment of marginalised communities in the region.

Polling for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. across 40 constituencies, it will continue until 6 p.m. and the votes will be counted on October 8.