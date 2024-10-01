HMC Launches Advanced Neuro Modulation Services For Mental Health Patients At Mesaieed General Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced the launch of two innovative options for patients with treatment-resistant depression at its Mental Service at Mesaieed General Hospital: Esketamine and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS).

Dr. Ovais Wadoo FRCP(Edin), FRCPsych, Senior Consultant and Clinical Lead for Neuromodulation Services at HMC, states,“The introduction of Esketamine marks a crucial advancement in our approach to treating depression. This nasal spray offers hope to patients who have struggled with traditional treatments, providing them with a new avenue for recovery.”

Esketamine is FDA-approved and administered in a clinical setting under the supervision of healthcare professionals. This treatment is particularly beneficial for individuals who have not responded to other antidepressants.



In addition to Esketamine, HMC will soon offer TMS therapy, which utilizes magnetic pulses to stimulate specific brain regions associated with mood regulation. Dr. Ovais explains,“TMS is a non-invasive alternative for patients who either cannot tolerate the side effects of traditional medications or have found them ineffective. We are pleased to offer this service to our patients.”

According to global experts, both Esketamine and TMS have shown significant efficacy in alleviating symptoms of depression. Esketamine provides rapid relief for many patients who have not responded to other treatments, while TMS has been shown to produce lasting improvements in mood and functionality. These treatments offer new hope for those who have experienced limited success with conventional therapies, thereby enhancing overall quality of life and functioning.

The launch of these advanced mental health treatments aligns seamlessly with Qatar's National Vision 2030 and the new National Health Strategy 2024 to 2030, which prioritize mental health as a critical component of overall well-being. By expanding access to innovative therapies, HMC is committed to fostering a healthier society and supporting the nation's goal of enhancing the quality of healthcare services.