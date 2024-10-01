Alfardan Group Announces Launch Of First Company-Wide Sustainability Strategy Athar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In alignment with Qatar Sustainability Week and Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030, Alfardan Group has announced the launch of its first company-wide sustainability strategy named Athar.

This strategic initiative reflects the Group's steadfast commitment to creating positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impacts across all its business sectors.

The name Athar, meaning“a mark left by an action or individual” in Arabic, embodies the vision of creating a profound and lasting impact through sustainable practices.

Athar is committed to building a legacy that empowers individuals, protects the planet, and cultivates strong partnerships, all while aligning with the global sustainability standards outlined in QNV 2030. By integrating sustainability principles into its daily operations and broader strategies, Alfardan Group aims to be a transformative force and a leader in driving change both locally and regionally.

In 2022, Alfardan Group joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), highlighting its dedication to sustainable development goals and fostering stakeholder engagement through shared values. Subsequently, the Group started working on a comprehensive ESG strategy in early 2023 to evaluate operational capabilities and uncover sustainability opportunities across key industries.

President and CEO of Alfardan Group Omar Hussain Alfardan, remarked on the launch of Athar,“Since our establishment, the Alfardan name has stood as a symbol of excellence and luxury. Today, we reaffirm our belief that true luxury is inseparable from a deep sense of responsibility to the environment and the communities we serve.”

He added,“Athar represents the legacy we are building for future generations, both here in Qatar and beyond.”

Building on this commitment, the Sustainability Committee in Alfardan Group has formalised a mandate for implementing the strategy across its various business units.

The Group is set to publish its first sustainability report in Q4 2024, which will highlight the strategic focus on operational efficiency, responsible business practices, and creating long-term value across its industries.

“As a pioneer company in Qatar's private sector, Alfardan is dedicated to advancing responsible business practices that drive sustainable growth and foster long-term success. Athar allows us to expand our role as a sustainability pioneer and explore new opportunities that enable us to positively impact our teams, our communities, and the environment,” said CEO of Alfardan Automotive and Sustainability Committee Chairman Dr. Ma'n Alhamawi.

The launch of Athar marks an important milestone for Alfardan Group, ensuring that social and environmental sustainability remain at the heart of the Group's future business strategies and long-term vision.