EAA, IIE, And AFF Discuss Afghan Refugee Education Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, Institute of International Education (IIE), and the Afghan Future Fund (AFF) hosted a special event during the United Nations General Assembly to highlight recent efforts made to provide higher education opportunities for Afghan refugees and discuss how to address future challenges.

The event took place on September 24, with welcoming remarks by Jonah Kokodyniak, Executive Vice President of IIE, followed by keynote speeches from representatives of of Foreign Affairs, the US Department of State, and other organisations.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi; Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Lolwah Rashid Mohammed Al Khater as well as US dignitaries Under Secretary for Political Affairs, John Bass; Former Congressman from New Jersey,Tom Malinowski attended the event, emphasising the importance of access to education for Afghan refugee youth.

The event included stakeholders and beneficiaries of the Qatar Scholarship for Afghan Project (QSAP), showcasing partnerships between the State of Qatar and US public and private sectors aimed at ensuring marginalised Afghan women, girls, and young men can thrive through education.

Highlighting Qatar's commitment to this cause in her opening key remarks, H E Lolwah Rashid Mohammed Al Khater affirmed,“Qatar is unwavering in its commitment to ensuring that every young Afghan, especially women and girls, have access to the transformative power of education. Education is a universal right, and Qatar, through our partnership with the US and other international stakeholders, will continue to be steadfast in its efforts to empower Afghan youth, safeguard their educational opportunities, and invest in their potential.”

In his keynote address, Under Secretary Bass emphasised the State Department's support for QSAP, stating“We are eager to continue this critical partnership – working together to ensure that Afghan women and girls have opportunities not only to learn - but to determine their own futures.”

The event also featured a panel exploring the profound impact of programmes that provide scholarships and related assistance to Afghan students, such as QSAP. Panelists included Fahad Al Sulaiti, CEO of EAA; Dr. Allan Goodman, CEO of IIE; Vance Serchuk, Chairman of the Board of AFF; Rina Amiri, US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights; Jonathan Becker, Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs; Director, Center for Civic Engagement; Professor of Political Studies, Bard College; Shahzad Ahmad, Associate Vice President of Center for International Studies, St. Cloud State University, and Arezo Kohistany, Board Member of AFF.

Building on EAA's global efforts, Talal Al Hothal, Director of the Al Fakhoora programme, EAA Foundation, said about the partnership:“The EAA Foundation aims to protect the fundamental right to education, including higher education. Through the Al Fakhoora programme, EAA has provided more than 10,800 scholarships for marginalised youth across 10 countries. We are proud to include the QSAP in our efforts. Education is more than a pathway to personal achievement for Afghan refugees - it is the foundation for resilience, hope, and global prosperity. Investing in their education today paves the way for a more resilient and prosperous future for Afghanistan and the world.”

The partnership underscores the importance of preserving the right to education for Afghans around the world and ensuring their ability to forge pathways for education in a sustainable way.

