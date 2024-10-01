Chief Of Russian Spy Network In Southern Ukraine Sentenced To Life In Prison

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the case initiated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the head of the Russian HUMINT ring run by the Russian FSB, which operated in the Zaporizhzhia region, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

His accomplice will spend 15 years behind bars, Ukrinform reports with reference to the SBU press center.

In the spring of 2023, the convicts were preparing a series of against the command of the and SBU special operations units.

To this end, Russian assets spied on temporary bases and routes of Ukrainian defenders on Zaporizhzhia region and sent the sensitive data to their FSB handlers for a financial reward.

The Russians planned to adjust their missile strikes using that intelligence.

The FSB was also preparing a plan for the physical elimination of Ukrainian service members through the activating explosive devices that were to be installed at the bases.

"SBU counter-intelligence exposed the spy ring, documented their crimes step by step, and detained them during a raid in Zaporizhzhia in early May 2023," the statement reads.

The group leader was a 52-year-old local resident whom the FSB had recruited remotely as he came to their attention due to his pro-Russian stance expressed across social media.

The man engaged six accomplices to the illegal operation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Security Service detained in Cherkasy an FSB agent who had been scouting military bases and combat positions of air defense units.