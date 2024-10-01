Remember This Election Is About Self-Respect, Rights Of J & K People: Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The on Tuesday urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers in the third and final phase of the assembly polls, with Rahul Gandhi calling on them to remember that this election is about their self-respect and rights.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the voters to“teach a lesson” to those who snatched statehood from them.

Voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir is underway in 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu. More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the fate of 415 candidates.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said,“All voters are requested to come out of their homes in large numbers and vote for INDIA. Your every vote for INDIA will secure the foundation of the future of Jammu and Kashmir, and will give you the strength to fight for your rights.”

Kharge also called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their franchise.

“As voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections commences, I urge the people in these 40 Assembly seats to exercise their Democratic rights in large numbers,” the Congress president said on X.

This is the final chance to“teach a lesson” to those who snatched statehood from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“Remember, that a single vote can change your destiny and usher in a brighter future, which secures your Constitutional rights,” he said.

“A single vote is valuable enough to ensure better employment opportunities for the young, take on the corrupt, safeguard your land rights and ensure progress and prosperity,” he added.

“We welcome the first-time voters, for the future course for Jammu and Kashmir shall be decided by their participation. Once again, I request you to join the voting queue,” Kharge said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke in the same vein.

“My brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir, today is the third and last phase of voting.

“I request all of you to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy. Vote in large numbers for democracy, for your rights, for livelihood and employment, for your governance in your state,” she said in a post on X in Hindi.

“Choose a government that works for you, for the future of your children and for Jammu and Kashmir and makes you strong,” she said.

Polling began at 7 am in 16 assembly segments in three border districts of north Kashmir amid tight security.

The assembly segments in the region where polling is underway are Baramulla, Uri, Rafiabad, Pattan, Gulmarg, Sopore and Wagoora-Kreeri in Baramulla district; Kupwara, Karnah, Trehgam, Handwara, Lolab and Langate in Kupwara district; and Bandipora, Sonawari and Gurez in Bandipora district.

A total of 202 candidates are in the fray in these 16 segments.

Voting also began in 24 assembly constituencies in Udhampur, Samba and Kathua districts in the Jammu region.

A voter turnout of 61.38 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the elections on September 18 and 57.31 per cent in the second phase on September 25.

The results are scheduled to be announced on October 8.