Lloyd Austin Reaffirms US Support To Israel, Warns Iran Of 'Serious Consequences'

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Oct 1 (IANS) US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin reiterated America's strong support for Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah and prevent similar to those on October 7.

In a phone conversation with Israeli Defence Yoav Gallant, Austin emphasised the need for a to protect civilians on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border.

In a post on X, Austin stated, "I made it clear that the United States supports Israel's right to defend itself," adding that both sides agreed on the importance of "dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hizballah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities."

The US Defence Secretary also stressed that a diplomatic resolution is necessary to ensure the safe return of civilians to their homes.

Further warning Iran of "serious consequences," Austin said that he "made clear that the United States is well-postured to defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organisations and determined to prevent any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict."

"I reiterated the serious consequences for Iran in the event Iran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel," he added, reinforcing the US's commitment to support Israel in case of any expansion of the conflict.

Earlier on Monday, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday that Israel had informed the US it was carrying out "limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border".

The Washington Post, citing US security officials, reported that Israel had informed the White House of plans for an imminent, limited ground campaign in Lebanon.

Additionally, US President Joe Biden also said on Sunday that he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as tensions in the Middle East increase following Israel's assassination of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah.

He added, "We really have to avoid" all-out war in the Middle East, saying, "We've already taken precautions relative to our embassies and personnel who want to leave, but we're not there yet. But we're working like hell with the French and many others."

Since September 23, Israel has intensified airstrikes across Lebanon, culminating in a significant strike on Friday in the southern suburbs of Beirut that reportedly killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and many of his associates.

This escalation has intensified ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, which began on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza, prompting retaliatory Israeli artillery fire and airstrikes in southeastern Lebanon.