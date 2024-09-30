Copeland Unveils Unified Brand Identity Across Product Portfolio

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Copeland, a global leader in sustainable climate solutions, announced today that it has transitioned its extensive product portfolio to align with the Copeland brand. This rebranding initiative represents a significant milestone in Copeland's journey as a stand-alone company, further solidifying its commitment to delivering innovative climate solutions across global commercial, industrial, refrigeration and residential sectors. Backed by more than 100 years of innovation, Copeland's vision is to create sustainable solutions that improve lives and protect the planet today and for future generations.

“Our brand transition is a natural step forward in Copeland's transformation. With a more consolidated and connected portfolio of brands, we will make it easier for our customers and end-users to navigate our extensive product range,” said Paul Mottershead, vice president of global marketing and communications at Copeland.“This strategic move allows us to meet the evolving needs of our customers, while unifying the next-generation climate solutions that address the HVACR industry's most pressing challenges.”

Copeland's product portfolio was previously offered under various brand names. This strategic rebranding aims to provide customers with a more consistent and recognizable brand experience while reinforcing Copeland's core values of sustainability, reliability and innovation.

In addition to Copeland's line of compressors, variable speed drives, and refrigeration condensing units, the company is migrating its controls portfolio (i.e., rack, system, facility, environmental and flow controls), enterprise management software and services, leak detection, cargo monitoring, transport solutions and other system components to the Copeland brand. The brands transitioning to the Copeland name include:



Dixell electronics.

Emerson and Alco flow controls, valves and system components.

Emerson rack system facility controls and case controllers.

Emerson leak detection.

Emerson cargo monitoring solutions.

ProAct services and software. ProAct Transport.

Additionally, the following brands, which are now part of the Copeland brand suite, will remain and play pivotal roles in Copeland's portfolio:



Sensi – Smart thermostats that enable demand-response capabilities and energy savings in residential and light commercial buildings.

Verdant – Energy management solutions designed to reduce energy consumption in the hospitality and multi-dwelling unit markets.

Vilter – Industrial and commercial compression and controls, specialized for refrigeration, cold storage, heat pump and renewable natural gas (RNG) applications.

White-Rodgers – Traditional thermostats, universal heating controls and gas valves for enhanced comfort and efficiency in residential and commercial spaces. Cooper-Atkins – Temperature and environmental measurement devices, compliance solutions and wireless monitoring systems for food service and industrial markets.

Under the Copeland umbrella, the product brands above will retain their existing names with an updated look and feel. This approach retains the highly recognized brand names that customers and end-users know and value.

Product packaging and labeling updates to reflect the brand changes are being implemented over the next 6-12 months, ensuring a seamless and recognizable experience across all touchpoints by mid-2025.

Learn more about Copeland's brands and rebranding efforts at Copeland Brands | Copeland US .

About Copeland

Copeland is a global leader in sustainable heating, cooling, refrigeration and industrial solutions. We help commercial, industrial, refrigeration and residential customers reduce their carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. We address issues like climate change, growing populations, electricity demands and complex global supply chains with innovations that advance the energy transition, accelerate the adoption of climate-friendly low GWP (Global Warming Potential) and natural refrigerants, and safeguard the world's most critical goods through an efficient and sustainable cold chain. We have over 18,000 employees, with feet on the ground in more than 40 countries - a global presence that makes it possible to serve customers wherever they are in the world and meet challenges with scale and speed. Our industry-leading brands and diversified portfolio deliver innovation and technology proven in over 200 million installations worldwide. Together, we create sustainable solutions that improve lives and protect the planet today and for future generations. For more information, visit copeland.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink