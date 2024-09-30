New Spanish Language Campaign Highlights Free Legal Services Available For Bay Area Seniors Facing Housing Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative #250 Campaign Requires Only That Seniors Call from Cell Phone and Ask for Help by Saying“Mis Derechos, Mi Hogar”

- Matthew Hulse, Executive Director, Contra Costa Senior Legal Services:OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Help is available for Seniors across the Bay Area who are facing legal challenges with their housing. A new campaign called“Mis Derechos, Mi Hogar,” launched this week, providing free and fast legal assistance to older Spanish speakers in San Francisco, Alameda, and Contra Costa Counties. The campaign is funded by a consortium of four legal assistance groups.All four groups provide free and confidential legal services throughout the Bay Area, to clients regardless of citizenship status. This initiative aims to reach vulnerable populations, including Spanish-speaking and lower-income seniors, through an extensive advertising campaign on radio and BART transit.How it works: By simply dialing #250 from a cell phone and saying the keywords“Mis Derechos, Mi Hogar” (Spanish for“my rights, my home”), seniors can leave a message and be connected with local legal service providers that can provide confidential, free support in navigating their housing challenges such as eviction claims or tenants' rights issues.Contra Costa Legal Services conceived this campaign, which was supported by key community organizations and grant funding. While the organizations have provided these services for years, thousands of residents are at heightened risk for legal housing difficulties. The campaign is designed to ensure that seniors in Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Francisco Counties know they are not alone and can access help quickly and without financial burden.Here is what participating organizations are saying:Matthew Hulse, Executive Director, Contra Costa Senior Legal Services :“Housing is a fundamental right; no senior should feel isolated or powerless when facing housing difficulties. With this new service, Seniors are one easy cell phone call away. We can bring vital legal support directly to those who need it most, in their language and community.”Caitlin Chan, Executive Director of Legal Assistance for Seniors:“Too often, seniors in our community face the devastating threat of losing their homes. This campaign is crucial in ensuring they know where to turn for help. Our services protect their rights and provide the support they need to stay in their homes.”Monique Berlanga, Executive Director, Centro Legal de la Raza: "For many Spanish-speaking seniors, navigating complex housing laws can feel daunting, particularly when language barriers and limited access to digital resources make it even harder to find the help they need. This initiative is designed to ensure that they receive the culturally competent legal support necessary to protect their housing rights and remain in their homes."Laura Slade Chiera, Executive Director and Managing Attorney for Legal Assistance to the Elderly (San Francisco):“Whether it's illegal rent increases, landlord harassment, or the threat of eviction, seniors need to know they have someone in their corner. This campaign is about empowering them with the information and legal support they need to protect their homes.”Campaign Details:Who: Spanish-speaking Seniors aged 60+ and lower-income renters.What: Free legal services for housing issues / GRATIS: servicios legales de vivienda para los adultos mayoresWhere: Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Francisco CountiesHow: Dial #250 from your cell phone and say“Mis Derechos, Mi Hogar.” Then, leave a message with your contact information. Each individual will be quickly connected with local legal resources.Languages: Services available in Spanish and EnglishCost: Completely free and confidentialThis campaign is funded by grants and funding from Legal Assistance for Seniors and Contra Costa Senior Legal Services. Its goal is to make legal help accessible to those who need it most. Ads will run on Spanish-language radio and BART transit from now through October.For more information, seniors and their families are encouraged to dial #250 on their cell phones, say“Mis Derechos, Mi Hogar,” and leave a message.# # #

Dan Cohen

FCP

+1 510-282-7621

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.