SHIFT Car Rental Expands UAE Network, Reinforces Market Leadership

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – 26 September 2024 – SHIFT Car Rental, a leading provider of premium car rental and fleet management solutions in the UAE, has expanded its network with the opening of two new branches this summer—SHIFT at City Centre Me’aisem in Dubai and SHIFT at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. This growth strengthens SHIFT’s presence and reinforces its focus on delivering top-tier mobility services and customer satisfaction.

With these additions, SHIFT now operates 14 branches nationwide, supporting a fleet of over 12,000 vehicles. This expansion addresses the growing demand for reliable, high-quality car rental services.



SHIFT consistently outperforms its competitors in customer satisfaction, as reflected in its impressive Google reviews. The company boasts an average rating of 4.6 out of 5, compared to the industry average of 3.74. This strong performance underscores SHIFT's stellar reputation, exemplary services, young fleet, and leadership in the market.



The new branch in Al Wahda Mall, along with other existing branches in Abu Dhabi, is expected to enhance connectivity within the capital’s community. SHIFT's customer-centric services, including personalized support, seamless booking, and 24/7 roadside assistance, further highlight its dedication to maintaining the highest standards in the industry.





