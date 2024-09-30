(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Services and Activities in West Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
West Africa has about 90,000 lawyers, of which about 80,000 are in Nigeria. The region's share of the number of lawyers employed by the continent's 100 largest law firms has declined. Challenges in the region include Political instability, lack of independence of the judiciary, corruption, attacks on lawyers and court backlogs. The decision in January 2024 by Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso to leave the Economic Community of West African States has prevented the free movement of lawyers providing services to clients.
Opportunities
Alternative dispute resolution and use of arbitrators Lawyers from the West African Economic and Monetary Union can work and enjoy free movement in the bloc Legal training, including assistance to the judiciary to bolster its independence Legaltech solutions Supporting women lawyers The implementation of the AfCFTA is expected drive the growth of law firms
Challenges
A large number of unregistered or fake lawyers Clustering of lawyers in the main urban areas, which leaves more rural areas underserved Competition from alternative legal services providers Corruption in the judiciary and law firms is a serious concern Court backlogs, a lack of infrastructure and high legal fees act as barriers in legal services Foreign lawyers and foreign law firms presence in the region is limited by legal requirements Gender parity is a growing concern. High cost of technology. Nigeria and Ghana are experiencing economic challenges Nigeria's grey-listing in 2023. Political instability, the poor rule of law and insecurity in the region Retaining employees The emigration of lawyers The quality of legal training is questionable The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger has affected lawyers' ability to operate the West African Economic and Monetary Union.
Trends
A growing number of judiciaries using e-courts and electronic case management Lawyers are increasingly working for foreign law firms or businesses The growing importance of venture capital and startups in the region could drive legal services offered to these companies The use of alternative dispute resolution is growing as an option to tackle court backlogs, and due to growth in demand for investor-state dispute settlement
Outlook
It is not clear whether the decline in West Africa's share of the number of lawyers in Africa's largest law firms will continue. Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area may drive the growth of law firms as countries increase trade with one another, which is likely to drive demand for legal services.
However, the region faces a number of challenges including political instability. The use of alternative dispute resolution is growing to tackle court backlogs, and due to growth in demand for investor-state dispute settlement.
Report Coverage
This report on legal services and activities in West Africa includes information on the region, number of lawyers and major firms, and various issues and factors affecting legal services such as political stability, independence of the judiciary, rule of law, corruption, backlogs, regulation, training and skills development. Other areas covered include competition, the role and presence of foreign law firms, regional integration, and drivers of the industry such as mergers, acquisitions, private equity, alternative dispute resolution and legaltech.
There are profiles of 41 companies including large foreign firms operating in the region such as DLA Piper and Dentons, South African firms with a presence including ENSafrica and Bowmans, and West African firms such as Templars, AELEX and Asafo and Co.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. COUNTRY INFORMATION
3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position
3.3. Size of the Industry
4. LOCAL
4.1. State of the Industry
4.2. Key Trends
4.3. Key Issues
4.4. Notable Players
4.5. Corporate Actions
4.6. Regulations
4.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development
5. AFRICA
6. INTERNATIONAL
7. INFLUENCING FACTORS
7.1. Economic Environment
7.2. Labour
7.3. Environmental Issues
7.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation
7.5. Input Costs
8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
8.1. Competition
8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
8.3. Barriers to Entry
9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
10. OUTLOOK
11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
COMPANY PROFILES
AB & David Africa Adeola Oyinlade & Co ADNA Ivory Coast Aelex Partners ALN Nigeria | Aluko & Oyebode Amie Bensouda & Co Corporate Legal Services LP Asafo & Co. RCI Ashong Benjamin & Associates Banwo & Ighodalo Bentsi-Enchill Letsa & Ankomah CLKA Law Firm Costa, Cunha, Goncalves & Associates (Miranda & Associates Cape Verde) CQ Legal & Consulting Dentons Acas-Law ENSAfrica Ghana Farage Andrews Law Practice FDKA Advocats G. Elias & Co Garber & Co GB Legal (Miranda & Associados Guinea-Bissau) Geni & Kebe (DLA Piper Africa Senegal) GPKLegal Heritage Partners & Associates LLC Ida D. Drameh & Associates Jackson, Etti & Edu JLD & MB Legal Consultancy Koriat & Co. LPS Lawyers Macauley, Bangura & Co Mame Adama Gueye & Partners Marrah & Associates Law Firm N. Dowuona & Company Olajide Oyewole LLP (DLA Piper Africa Nigeria) Olaniwun Ajayi LP Osuya & Osuya Law Firm Pierre, Tweh & Associates Inc. Reindorf Chambers (DLA Piper Africa Ghana) S.B. Joseph & Co SCP Francois Sarr & Associes SCP Houda & Associes Stren & Blan Partners Templars Ghana Templars Nigeria Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (Bowmans Nigeria) Yada Williams & Associates
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN30092024004107003653ID1108729298
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.