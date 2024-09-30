Conflict between Israel, Hezbollah escalates dramatically

(MENAFN) The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated dramatically, leading to significant casualties and increased military engagement from both parties. Reports from Lebanon indicate that Israeli have resulted in at least 18 deaths in eastern and southern regions of the country. In retaliation, Hezbollah has targeted Tiberias, a northern Israeli city, amid fears of an impending Israeli ground invasion into Lebanon.



In a particularly shocking development, Hezbollah announced the recovery of its Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah's body, following an Israeli that struck the southern suburbs of Beirut. Initial assessments suggest he was not directly killed by the blast, sparking speculation that he may have died from the shockwave.



The Lebanese Civil Defense reported the loss of seven paramedics during two separate Israeli air raids on Qabrikha and Tayr Dibba in southern Lebanon. These attacks, part of a larger Israeli military operation, also included strikes on southern Beirut, Tyre, and several locations in the Bekaa Valley.



In response to the ongoing air assaults, Israeli artillery has targeted Kafr Shuba and Kafr Kila, further intensifying the violence in southern Lebanon. The Israeli Defense Forces have claimed responsibility for multiple airstrikes on Hezbollah positions, asserting that they successfully destroyed facilities used to launch attacks against Israel.



On the Israeli side, the situation remains precarious as seven rockets fired from Lebanon landed in Tiberias. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, but this incident highlights the ongoing instability in the region.



As military operations continue to unfold, concerns grow about the humanitarian consequences and the potential for a wider conflict.

