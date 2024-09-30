Taliban Crackdown On ISIS In Afghanistan: Terrorists Entered From Paksitan, Says Mujahid

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The spokesperson for the announced that in a special operation, individuals responsible for recent in various parts of Afghanistan, including Bamiyan, have been arrested. These terrorists had entered Afghanistan from Pakistan.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated in a press release that, during a series of operations in Kabul and Nangarhar, those responsible for attacks on Afghanistan judiciary employees and foreign tourists in Bamiyan were apprehended.

The statement also revealed that a Tajikistani national, who was planning a suicide attack, was arrested at the hideout of the mastermind behind these attacks.

Mujahid further explained that investigations revealed that the attackers targeting employees of the“Prosecution and Monitoring of Orders” directorate had entered Afghanistan from a training camp of ISIS-Khorasan in Mastung, Balochistan.

He added that in separate operations in Kabul and Faryab, two ISIS members were killed, and several others were arrested.

Mujahid emphasized that among those arrested were individuals who had recently come to Afghanistan from the ISIS-Khorasan training camp in Balochistan, Pakistan.

These arrests highlight the ongoing security challenges Afghanistan faces, particularly with foreign militants entering the country from neighboring regions. The Taliban's operations against ISIS-Khorasan are aimed at curbing the group's activities, but the presence of cross-border threats continues to pose significant risks to Afghanistan's stability.

