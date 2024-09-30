Chinese shares maintain robust performance on Monday’s afternoon session

(MENAFN) Chinese maintained their robust performance during Monday's afternoon trading session, following a significant rally that began earlier in the day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite experienced a remarkable increase, climbing over 6 percent and reclaiming the 3,300-point threshold shortly after the afternoon session commenced. This surge reflects a renewed investor confidence and optimism in the Chinese market.



In addition to the Shanghai Composite, the Shenzhen Component Index demonstrated impressive growth, rising more than 9 percent. This upward trend across major signifies a broad-based recovery, with investors reacting positively to various economic signals and potential policy support.



Moreover, the ChiNext Index, which is akin to China's Nasdaq, saw an extraordinary rise of over 13 percent. This sharp increase highlights the strong interest in technology and innovative sectors, attracting significant investments and contributing to the overall market momentum.



Overall, the continued strength in Chinese stocks indicates a positive shift in market sentiment, driven by both domestic and global factors. Investors are closely monitoring these developments as they may signal a more sustained recovery in the Chinese economy and its financial markets.

