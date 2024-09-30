Knowledge Acquisition Key To Smes Growth In Qatar: University Don

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The need for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) owners in Qatar to continuously update their knowledge and keep abreast of latest developments in their various sectors cannot be overemphasized, Dr. Akinseye Olatokunbo Aluko (pictured), Co-ordinator Research & Knowledge Exchange Office at Liverpool John Moores University/Oryx Universal College Qatar, has said.

Speaking to The Peninsula recently, Aluko noted that acquiring the right knowledge is a valuable asset for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in any country, including Qatar, and the impact of it cannot be discounted as it enables this vital sector of the economy to innovate, improve their efficiency, enhance decision-making, as well as build competitive advantage.

“One of the most immediate impacts of knowledge acquisition on SMEs is the increased capacity for innovation. SMEs with access to up-to-date knowledge and industry trends can adopt and implement new technologies more quickly, boosting their productivity and competitiveness. For instance, many SMEs in Qatar are now leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics, which help them optimize processes, improve customer service, and reduce costs,” he said.

Aluko added that the Qatari government, through initiatives like the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP) and Qatar Development Bank (QDB), actively supports SMEs in adopting technology.

“These programmes provide access to research and development facilities, financial assistance, and knowledge-sharing platforms, helping SMEs acquire and implement cutting-edge innovations,” Aluko said.

According to him, knowledge acquisition is not limited to technology and innovation, as it also involves the continuous development of skills and expertise among the workforce.

“For SMEs, investing in employee training and professional development is essential to staying competitive in a rapidly changing market. Through various training programmes, workshops, and partnerships with academic institutions, SMEs in Qatar are able to build the capacity of their staff,” he said.

He noted that Qatar's educational institutions, such as Liverpool John Moores University/Oryx Universal College Qatar and others, have established partnerships with industry stakeholders to ensure that entrepreneurs and their teams have access to relevant and practical knowledge.

“These collaborations also facilitate internships, apprenticeships, and mentorship opportunities, helping SMEs tap into a skilled talent pool,” he said.

Speaking about the various programmes his institution has to support entrepreneurs in the country, Aluko noted that the Leadership and Management programme of the Liverpool John Moores University in Qatar, for example, has been internationally packaged to meet the needs of students from all walks of life, including those without any business management background like healthcare practitioners, members of the armed forces, and even engineers.

“The course is of the highest international standard, and we've been receiving commendations from different quarters with the way the programme is being run. Our new cohort of students was recently inducted, and we are constantly adding new courses in line with modern trends in order to ensure that our students are well prepared for the challenges of modern times,” he noted.

He added that one of the things that makes his university stand out is the top quality of both the academic and non-academic staff.

“Virtually all our lecturers are UK-trained, with all of them obtaining their PhDs from some of the best universities from around the world, and they have been in the profession of impacting knowledge for nothing less than 10 years at the minimum. So all our students are being handled by tested and trusted hands, making the quality of the education they are receiving from us world-class,” Aluko said.

He noted that the movement of the school to its new state-of-the-art campus, located in Fareej Al Nasr near Al Sadd Stadium, will further reinforce the Oryx Universal College's position as a central hub for interdisciplinary collaboration, as the movement represents a key step in the university's mission to deliver high-quality British education to students in Qatar.