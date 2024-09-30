SpaceX rocket lifts off to retrieve 2 American stranded astronauts

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a SpaceX rocket successfully lifted off with two passengers on a mission to retrieve two American astronauts who have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for several months, as reported by NASA. The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:17 p.m. local time (1717 GMT), carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov to the ISS. This mission, designated Crew-9, is primarily aimed at bringing back Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have remained on the ISS longer than expected due to complications with their Boeing-designed Starliner spacecraft.



NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed his congratulations on social media platform X, stating, "Congrats to NASA and SpaceX on a successful launch. We live in an exciting period of exploration and innovation in the stars." Wilmore and Williams had initially planned for an eight-day mission; however, their stay was extended due to propulsion issues that prompted NASA to revise their return plans. NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free acknowledged the unique nature of this mission, noting, "We know that this launch is a bit unique in moving from the plan for crew members to two," and extended gratitude to SpaceX for their flexibility and support.



The decision to postpone the launch from mid-August to late September was made after thorough evaluations of the Starliner's reliability, further complicated by Hurricane Helene's impact on scheduling. This careful consideration reflects NASA's commitment to ensuring the safety and success of its missions. The launch represented a critical step in addressing the issues surrounding the stranded astronauts and facilitating their return to Earth.



The SpaceX Dragon vessel is expected to dock with the ISS on Sunday around 21:30 GMT, where it will facilitate a handover of responsibilities before the return trip. During their five-month mission, Crew-9 is set to conduct a total of 200 scientific experiments, contributing to ongoing research and development in space. This collaboration between NASA and SpaceX highlights the increasing role of commercial spaceflight in supporting human exploration and scientific endeavors in orbit.

