QF, PSG Academy Launch Groundbreaking Girls' Football Program

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation and PSG Academy announced the launch of an exciting new girls' program that will take place inside the iconic Education City Stadium, a landmark venue from the 2022 World Cup.

The program, designed to foster athletic skills, leadership, and empowerment among young girls, will kick off tomorrow and is set to revolutionise opportunities for female in the region.

The initiative will be held within the state-of-the-art Education City Stadium. The football program aims to provide girls aged 6 and over with professional-level coaching, fostering both technical skills and personal development.

“Our mission is to create a supportive and inspiring environment for girls to develop their soccer abilities while also nurturing their personal growth,” said Fabien Dilem, Paris Saint-Germain General Manager of Middle East and India.“By giving these girls access to a venue like Education City Stadium, we aim to show them that the sky's the limit for what they can achieve-whether in football or life.”

Kholoud Al Ali, Communication Initiatives and Outreach Director at Qatar Foundation, said:“We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with PSG and proud to support the launch of the QF Girls' Football Program at Education City Stadium.

“At QF, we are committed to promoting the participation of women in sports, and this initiative reflects our dedication to providing opportunities for girls to develop their athletic abilities while enhancing their mental, physical, and social well-being."

The program will be led by a team of experienced coaches, many of whom have professional football backgrounds. Training sessions will focus on improving core skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting, and tactical understanding, while also incorporating lessons on sportsmanship and the importance of mental and physical well-being.

Registration for the girls' football program is now open, and interested participants can sign up via psgacademy or by contacting 3306 2115. The program is open to girls of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players. Sessions will be held weekly, with flexible scheduling options.