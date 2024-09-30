Mominul Haque Scripts History As Second Bangladeshi To Hit Test Century Against India

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Sep 30 (IANS) Mominul Haque etched his name into the history on Monday, becoming only the second Bangladeshi batter to score a Test century on Indian soil during the rain-affected second Test at Green Park Stadium. Mominul's remarkable knock of 102 not off 172 balls held the innings together as Bangladesh reached 205/6 at lunch on Day 4, with time running out for both sides.

The 35-year-old left-hander showcased immense patience and poise, accumulating 16 fours and a six in a masterclass of controlled aggression. He reached his 13th Test century with a sweep off Ravichandran Ashwin, joining Mushfiqur Rahim as the only other Bangladeshi to have scored a century in India.

Resuming on Day 4 after two and a half days were washed out due to rain, Mominul had started the day unbeaten on 67. The early overs were tricky, with India's pace attack maintaining tight lines, but Mominul remained unflappable. His intention became clear once the spinners were introduced, using the sweep shot to counter Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin with great success.

Mominul's efforts came after a shaky start from Bangladesh, who were reduced to 29/2 after electing to bat on Day 1. He formed a crucial 51-run partnership with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to stabilise the innings, but Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals. Despite little support from the other end, Mominul batted with resilience and remained unbeaten on 40 at the close of play on the first day.

His century not only kept Bangladesh in the game but also demonstrated his enduring value to the team. In his 65th Test match, Mominul has amassed over 4,200 runs, with an average of over 37. With 13 centuries and 19 half-centuries, he now ranks as Bangladesh's fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests, behind stalwarts like Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, and Shakib Al Hasan.