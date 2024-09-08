IEC Chairman Discusses Election Preparations With Arab Women Organisation Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) Musa Maaytah on Sunday met with a delegation from the Arab Women Organisation to discuss preparations for monitoring the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.

The delegation, led by Maj. Gen. Rifaat Qumsan and comprising representatives from Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Iraq, and Lebanon, was welcomed by Maaytah at the IEC headquarters, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Maaytah highlighted Jordan's steady progress toward modernisation, underscoring recent legislative reforms aimed at enhancing women's representation in the Lower House.



He also emphasised the role of the IEC's Women Empowerment Department, which works in cooperation with the National Committee for Women's Affairs and other key partners to boost women's participation in public life and leadership roles.

Maaytah also outlined the final preparations for Tuesday's parliamentary elections, noting that the IEC will launch, for the first time, an online platform providing real-time updates on election results, enabling the public to follow the outcome as it unfolds.

He also reiterated the IEC's commitment to ensuring the participation of persons with disabilities, adding that polling stations have been made accessible and that priority will be given to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, and those requiring assistance to vote independently.

The visiting delegation commended the IEC for its transparency and cooperation with international election observers.