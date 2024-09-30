Critical Infrastructure Facility Ablaze Due To Russian Attack In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of Monday, September 30, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region as a result of a Russian attack.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.

During the night of September 30, the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three Russian drones of the Shahed 131/136 type in Mykolaiv region.

As a result of the enemy attack, a fire occurred at a critical infrastructure facility in Bashtanka district. All necessary services are involved in eliminating the consequences. Information about the injured is being clarified.

On September 29, at 07:27 and 14:03, the Russian forces attacked Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv district with FPV-type drones. In the village of Dmytrivka, two residential houses were damaged. Dry grass burned in an open area, but the fire was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 28, Russians struck a residential building in Kutsurub community with an FPV drone, injuring an elderly couple.