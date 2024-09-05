Tunisia, Saudi Fund Sign Contract To Build Hospital In Kairouan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- A contract to construct and equip King Salman bin Abdulaziz University Hospital in Kairouan city, north Tunisia, was signed on Thursday in the presence of Tunisian of Dr. Mustafa Al-Ferjani, Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Director-General of Operations for Arab Countries Eng. Bandar bin Abdullah Al-Obeid.

The project, costing USD 85 million, will be funded by the SFD through a grant from the Saudi government, the Tunisian of Health said in a statement.

Hailing the project, Al-Ferjani said that it signals the desire of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support stability in Tunisia and strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

The project will turn Kairouan into a health hub serving the northwest and central regions of Tunisia and sparing patients the trouble of long travel for treatment, the statement quoted the minister as telling reporters following the signing ceremony.

On his part, Ambassador Al-Saqr praised the bilateral ties and partnership, affirming the Kingdom's commitment to continue support to development in Tunisia in various areas.

He noted that the SFD has already funded 32 development projects in Tunisia with a total value of more than USD 1.2 billion. (end)

sam









MENAFN05092024000071011013ID1108642658