Qatar Sign Off With Silver Medal

Qatar's Rashid Saleh Al Athba and Reem Al Sharshani settled for a silver medal after going down to Kazakhstan's Eduard Yechshenko and Assem Orynbay in the mixed team skeet medal showdown on the final day of the Asian Shotgun Cup 2024 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, yesterday. Qatar finished fourth in the final medal standings with two silver and five bronze medals, while hosts Kazakhstan finished on top with 14 medals. Kuwait finished second with 10 medals, while China came third, winning two medals.