Israeli Airstrike Hits Central Beirut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Israeli warplanes launched an targeting central Beirut in its first attack on the Lebanese capital beyond the southern suburbs since the beginning of its expanded offensive.

Field sources reported that the Israeli air raid on the Kola area of Beirut early Monday left a number of dead and wounded.

Earlier today, Lebanon's of Public announced that the Israeli have killed 105 people and wounded 359 in the last 24 hours as Israeli jets continue their bombardment across the country.