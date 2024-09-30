Israeli Airstrike Hits Central Beirut
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike targeting central Beirut in its first attack on the Lebanese capital beyond the southern suburbs since the beginning of its expanded offensive.
Field sources reported that the Israeli air raid on the Kola area of Beirut early Monday left a number of dead and wounded.
Earlier today, Lebanon's Ministry of Public health announced that the Israeli attacks have killed 105 people and wounded 359 in the last 24 hours as Israeli army jets continue their bombardment across the country.
