Tripura Guv Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Sworn In As Acting Governor Of Mizoram

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Sep 30 (IANS) Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, on Monday, took the additional charge as Governor of Mizoram.

Gauhati High Court Judge Justice Nelson Sailo administered the oath of office and secrecy to the acting Governor in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Lalduhoma and his Cabinet colleagues, including Home Minister K. Sapdanga, state Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, top officials including Chief Secretary Renu Sharma and senior security and officials were present at the ceremony.

On Sunday, Nallu was welcomed by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries after he landed at the state's lone airport at Lengpui, near the capital city Aizawl. He was accorded a guard of honour at the airport.

Nallu was a three-time legislator in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1983, 1985 and 1999.

He held the post of BJP state President in 2003. In 2014, he was also appointed as the national General Secretary of the party.

President Droupadi Murmu, on September 26, appointed Nallu to be discharged as the governor of Mizoram during the absence of the incumbent state Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, who is on leave due to medical reasons.

Kambhampati, who was appointed as Mizoram's Governor in 2021, was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on September 10 after he was diagnosed with a lung infection.

He was in the Intensive Care Unit for close monitoring and better medical treatment under a multi-disciplinary team of doctors.

Raj Bhavan sources said that Kambhampati has been discharged from the hospital and is now under complete bed rest as per the advice of doctors at his home in Visakhapatnam.

The sources said that though Kambhampati's condition is stable at the moment, he is not in a position to discharge the gubernatorial responsibilities.