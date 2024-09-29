Qatar Museums To Showcase Unique Artifacts At The Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 In Jeddah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums is proud to announce its participation in the second edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale, set to take place in Jeddah from 25 January 2025 to 25 May 2025. This year, Qatar Museums will be exhibiting eight objects from The Museum of Islamic Art to the Biennale, which embodies the theme of 'Numbers.'

The Islamic Arts Biennale 2025, organised by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, is the first and only biennale dedicated to the arts of Islamic civilisation, presenting a harmonious blend of historical artifacts and contemporary works.

The eight objects that will be showcased from Qatar Museums' collections this year will have a thematic focus on 'Numbers,' offering a unique exploration of mathematical and numerical significance in Islamic art.

The objects which will be on display in the AlMadar section of the Biennale not only highlight the depth and diversity of Islamic art but also symbolise the long-term collaboration between Qatar Museums and the Diriyah Biennale Foundation.

Shaika Nasser Al-Nassr, Director of The Museum of Islamic Arts, remarked, "We are honoured to participate in the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 in Jeddah. This prestigious event offers a unique platform to showcase the diverse heritage of Islamic art. Our participation in the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 reflects our ongoing commitment to cultural exchange and the promotion of Islamic art on the global stage. We are excited to share these remarkable pieces from The Museum of Islamic Art collection, which exemplify the rich heritage and artistic innovation of the Islamic world."

The Islamic Arts Biennale will be held at the iconic Aga Khan Award-winning Western Hajj Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The 2025 edition is titled And all that is in between and will feature seven unique components, combining historical objects with contemporary artworks and extending into a vast outdoor exhibition space.

One of the highlights will be AlMadar-meaning "the orbit" in Arabic-a collective, themed presentation that showcases the richness and diversity of Islamic culture through contributions from institutions across various geographies.

The first edition of the Biennale in 2023, titled Awwal Bait, made a lasting impact by showcasing the rich heritage of Islamic artistry.

During this debut, Qatar Museums contributed by lending four remarkable pieces, reflecting its ongoing commitment to promoting a deeper understanding and appreciation of Islamic art and culture.

With the Islamic Arts Biennale gaining momentum, Qatar Museums will continue its active role in promoting cultural exchange at the heart of the event.

The loaned objects from The Museum of Islamic Arts will not only enhance the Biennale's exhibitions but also provide visitors with a unique insight into the mathematical and numerical significance within Islamic art.