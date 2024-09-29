CPF Launches First 42 Amman Programme To Boost Youth Innovation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foundation (CPF) on Sunday launched the first cohort of the "42 Amman Programme".

Held at the headquarters of the 42 Amman Programme, the event marked a significant milestone for the foundation, which aims to foster innovation, empower youth, and develop advanced digital skills in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The programme attracted more than 10,000 applications, and after the selection process, 450 students participated in three intensive coding boot camps.

A total of 158 students were selected, with a 41 per cent female participation rate.

During the ceremony, French Ambassador in Amman Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison congratulated the first cohort participants and highlighted the establishment of Ecole 42 in Paris in 2013, which inspired the creation of 54 branches in 31 countries.

The "42 Amman Programme", supported by the CPF, the Shams-France non-profit organisation, and the French embassy in Jordan, has set an example of successful cooperation between France and Jordan in the field of higher education, a cooperation that Paris hopes to enhance in the future, the diplomat said.

He also highlighted the strategic cooperation with the French embassy, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, Zain Jordan, the Advanced Vocational Training College in Jordan, Shams, and other partners.

The ambassador stressed that these partnerships open doors for Jordanian youth to access global opportunities and develop the technical skills needed to meet the demands of the global economy.

Launched in February under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the programme offers a unique educational opportunity based on collaborative learning, completely free of charge, in the fields of computer science and programming, to empower youth to access promising job opportunities in the technology sector.