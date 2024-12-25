Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crashes Near Aktau
Date
12/25/2024 3:08:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations,
approximately 25 people from the crashed plane were taken to
hospitals.
The updated passenger list provided by Kazakhstan's Ministry of
Transport reports the nationalities of those onboard as
follows:
37 Azerbaijani citizens
6 Kazakh citizens
3 Kyrgyz citizens
16 Russian citizens
The emergency landing, attributed to a collision with a flock of
birds, occurred three kilometers from Aktau. Authorities are
continuing to investigate the incident, and further updates will be
provided to the public.
To be updated....
****11:20
An Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flight
J2-8243 en route from Baku to Grozny, made an emergency landing 3
kilometers from the city of Aktau, Azernews
reports.
Preliminary reports suggest the incident was caused by a bird
strike when the aircraft collided with a flock of birds.
According to initial claims, the aircraft was carrying 67
passengers and 5 crew members. Details on the condition of the
passengers and crew or the extent of the aircraft's damage have not
yet been disclosed. Azerbaijan Airlines has stated that additional
information about the incident will be provided to the public
soon.
VIDEO Sources: Baza Telegram Channel/Lada KZ
MENAFN25122024000195011045ID1109029064
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.