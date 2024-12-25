Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crashes Near Aktau

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

According to Kazakhstan's of Emergency Situations, approximately 25 people from the crashed plane were taken to hospitals.

The updated passenger list provided by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport reports the nationalities of those onboard as follows:



37 Azerbaijani citizens

6 Kazakh citizens

3 Kyrgyz citizens 16 Russian citizens

The emergency landing, attributed to a collision with a flock of birds, occurred three kilometers from Aktau. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and further updates will be provided to the public.

An Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flight J2-8243 en route from Baku to Grozny, made an emergency landing 3 kilometers from the city of Aktau, Azernews reports.

Preliminary reports suggest the incident was caused by a bird strike when the aircraft collided with a flock of birds.

According to initial claims, the aircraft was carrying 67 passengers and 5 crew members. Details on the condition of the passengers and crew or the extent of the aircraft's damage have not yet been disclosed. Azerbaijan Airlines has stated that additional information about the incident will be provided to the public soon.

VIDEO Sources: Baza Telegram Channel/Lada KZ