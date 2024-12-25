UN Chief Alarmed By Worsening Food Insecurity In Sudan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is alarmed by the rapidly worsening food security situation in Sudan, as access to food and nutrition for millions of people across the country continues to deteriorate, his spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) issued by the IPCs Famine Review Committee, famine conditions are present in at least five locations in Sudan. Five other areas are identified as being at risk in the coming months.

After over 20 months of conflict, more than 24.6 million people in Sudan face high levels of acute food insecurity, the statement said, citing the latest UN-backed assessment.

The UN and our partners are scaling up the delivery of food assistance and other essential support for the most vulnerable, but ongoing fighting and restrictions on the movement of relief supplies and personnel continue to imperil aid operations, the statement added.

The Secretary-General reiterated his call for the parties to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained access so that humanitarian assistance and staff can reach people in need wherever they are.

The UN chief also underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities to save lives and prevent the crisis in Sudan and its impact on neighboring countries from escalating even further in 2025.

He appealed for urgent international support and cooperation to bring the parties closer to a peaceful resolution of the conflict through a lasting ceasefire and step up funding for humanitarian action.

