(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Following its success in February this year, the Qatar Kite Festival is set to return to Old Doha from January 16 to 18, 2025, promising to transform the skyline of Doha into a vibrant canvas of colorful kites.

According to Visit Qatar, the three-day festival will feature dozens of kites from various countries, showcasing their varied colours, sizes, and designs – alongside a crowd-puller day-night kite flying display.

“The Qatar Kite Festival is a vibrant celebration of creativity and culture, captivating visitors with a spectacular showcase of colourful kites soaring across the picturesque skyline of Doha,” said Visit Qatar.

Children will have the chance to take part in free kite-building workshops, allowing them to create and take home their own kites. Visitors can also try a wide range of cuisines from food carts and kiosks while enjoying the stunning scenery at the Old Doha Port.

Set against the backdrop of the pastel-coloured buildings of Port, organisers noted that the event provides a unique experience for all where people can explore the area's unique attractions, including cozy eateries, bustling shops, and a fresh fish market.

The festival's interactive offerings include kite flying sessions, kite building and decorating lessons, and guidance on kite handling, making it a family-friendly event.

It is learnt that the previous edition witnessed notable participation from China, showcasing unique kites such as a 1,000-disc centipede and Qatar-themed designs. It also included participants from Thailand, Malaysia, and neighboring GCC countries such as Oman, further adding to the festival's global appeal.

Apart from kite-flying sessions, the festival is also expected to hold roaming shows, parades, and daily entertainment shows, ensuring a more diverse and immersive experience, and festive atmosphere.

Participants and spectators lauded the organisers for holding the event at the Old Doha Port, describing it as a place of historical significance and offers contemporary facilities and breathtaking views of the West Bay skyline. It also serves as an attraction for international cruise passengers during this bustling season.

MENAFN25122024000067011011ID1109029123