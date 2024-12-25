Kuwait To Impose 15-Percent Tax On Multinational Entities

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Kuwaiti Cabinet endorsed Tuesday a draft on issuing a law imposing a 15-percent tax on multinational entities operating across more than one country or a state. Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al Mousherji said the law would come into effect as of Jan. 1, 2025. He added the move aims to reduce tax evasion and prevent the tax revenue leakage. (

