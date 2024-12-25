Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Fire Alarm Triggered Due To Electrical Short Circuit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The company operating the Eiffel Tower, one of the most prominent attractions in Paris, announced Tuesday that it was evacuated after a fire alarm was triggered due to an electrical short circuit.

In a statement, the company said in accordance with the security procedures followed, the tower was evacuated as a precautionary measure, stressing that the safety of visitors was not exposed to any danger, while an investigation was opened in cooperation with technical authorities to determine the causes of the accident.

The statement indicated that the Eiffel Tower will be partially opened to visitors at a later time, with access only to the second floor of the tourist attraction being allowed.

The cause of the electrical short circuit is still unclear.

The Eiffel Tower is currently undergoing maintenance work, including repainting parts of it and renovating the elevator of the north column and the elevators that transport visitors from the second floor to the top.

The tower, which was completed in 1889, served as the central section of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The tourist attraction and one of the most famous towers in the world is visited by about 15,000 to 25,000 visitors daily.

MENAFN25122024000067011011ID1109029124