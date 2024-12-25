Ministry Of Labour Issues List Of Licensed Recruitment Agencies In Qatar
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour issued an updated list of licensed recruitment offices in Qatar.
In a social media post, the Ministry shared the latest list of registered recruitment agencies, stating: "The Ministry of Labour underscored the importance of engaging with recruitment offices that are duly licensed by the Ministry for the recruitment of domestic workers, in order to ensure the protection of all parties' rights." The entire list can be accessed here .
The Ministry further advised against falling victim to unlicensed and fraudulent offices.
