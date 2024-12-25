عربي


Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of Japan

12/25/2024 4:02:39 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Wednesday with HE Ambassador of Japan to the State of Qatar Naoto Hisajima.
The meeting discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation.

