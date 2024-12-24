SalamAir introduces new services for more flexible, affordable travel experience

(MENAFN) SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost airline, has unveiled three new services aimed at offering greater flexibility and more personalized travel options. Starting in January 2025, travelers will be able to enjoy the Express Bag, Priority, and Online Check-In services, which will be available through all SalamAir booking channels.



As part of its ongoing efforts to redefine affordable travel, SalamAir is also rolling out a revised fare structure designed to help passengers save on travel costs. One of the key features of this new structure is the option to save 1 OMR by choosing online check-in over traditional airport check-in, which will incur an additional fee.



"Passengers should have the opportunity to reduce their travel costs and only pay for the services they need," said Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO of SalamAir. "Our new online check-in option is the first step toward offering more customizable travel experiences while maintaining affordability."



Mr. Hamilton-Manns further emphasized that these new services are designed to enhance convenience and flexibility for passengers. "From faster baggage delivery to priority boarding and check-in, SalamAir is committed to making travel more personalized and cost-effective," he added. These initiatives align with the airline’s commitment to offering an improved and budget-friendly travel experience for its customers.

MENAFN24122024000045016755ID1109027543