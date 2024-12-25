عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
14 Survivors From Kazakh Plane Crash Hospitalised: Health Authorities

14 Survivors From Kazakh Plane Crash Hospitalised: Health Authorities


12/25/2024 4:00:16 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Astana, Kazakhstan: Fourteen survivors from the crash of an Azerbaijan airlines plane in western Kazakhstan have been hospitalised, local health officials said on Wednesday.

Read Also
  • Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Aktau airport

"At the moment, 14 survivors have been taken to the regional hospital, including five in intensive care," the health ministry's regional department said in a statement.

MENAFN25122024000063011010ID1109029117


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search