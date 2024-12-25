14 Survivors From Kazakh Plane Crash Hospitalised: Health Authorities
Date
12/25/2024 4:00:16 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Astana, Kazakhstan: Fourteen survivors from the crash of an Azerbaijan airlines plane in western Kazakhstan have been hospitalised, local health officials said on Wednesday.
Read Also
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Aktau airport
"At the moment, 14 survivors have been taken to the regional hospital, including five in intensive care," the health ministry's regional department said in a statement.
MENAFN25122024000063011010ID1109029117
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.