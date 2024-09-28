Volunteers Donate Rubaka Attack Drones To Ukraine's Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense (HUR) received three Rubaka drones from a group of volunteers.

That's according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.

Such drones have already proven effective and resistant to Russian e-warfare equipment.

Russia setting up metal traps along Crimea bridge to protect it against sea

Acclaimed over its convenience and reliability, the Rubaka is a tactical-range attack drone capable of carrying an explosive payload of 6 to 8 kilograms.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, HUR units received 14 Sych unmanned attack and reconnaissance systems.

Photo: snapshot from video