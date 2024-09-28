Volunteers Donate Rubaka Attack Drones To Ukraine's Defense Intel
9/28/2024 7:09:27 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry (HUR) received three Rubaka drones from a group of volunteers.
That's according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.
Such drones have already proven effective and resistant to Russian e-warfare equipment.
Acclaimed over its convenience and reliability, the Rubaka is a tactical-range attack drone capable of carrying an explosive payload of 6 to 8 kilograms.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, HUR units received 14 Sych unmanned attack and reconnaissance systems.
Photo: snapshot from video
