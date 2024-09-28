Salah Sinks Wolves As Liverpool Go Top

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Wolverhampton, United Kingdom: Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool to the top of the as the Egypt star's penalty sealed a 2-1 win at struggling Wolves on Saturday.

Salah struck in the second half after Rayan Ait Nouri had cancelled out Ibrahima Konate's opener for Liverpool.

Arne Slot's side have won five of their six league games this season and sit one point clear of second placed Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Newcastle earlier in the afternoon.

Slot insisted this week that Liverpool are yet to prove themselves title contenders, but the Dutchman has made a strong impression at the start of the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield.

Since their shock home loss to Nottingham Forest, the Reds have reeled off four successive victories in all competitions.

Liverpool fans packed into one side of Molineux chanted Slot's name loudly as the final minutes wound down on their latest win.

The 46-year-old has masterminded one of the best starts to a managerial reign in Liverpool history. If they continue at this pace it will be hard for even Slot to deny their title credentials.

The only concern for Slot was a late injury to Andrew Robertson that forced the Scotland left-back to limp off.

"The first 20 minutes weren't great. It was a real tough start for us but eventually we took control of the game and scored the first goal," Slot said.

"Wolves have a really good game plan for every opponent and it was the same for us. It's always nice to win, especially away."

Liverpool, who last won the title in 2020, host Bologna in their second Champions League fixture on Wednesday before travelling to Crystal Palace in next weekend.

Winless and bottom of the table, Wolves were weakened even further by a virus which had ripped through their squad this week.