Four Bombs Were Dropped On Slatyne: Number Of Victims Increased To Six, Three Were Killed
9/28/2024 7:09:28 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in the shelling of the village of Slatyne, Kharkiv region, by guided aerial bombs has increased to six, with three people killed.
According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram .
“As of now, the number of victims has increased to 6: people have an acute reaction to stress and injuries,” the statement reads.
Three people were killed .
“Today at about 16:50, the Russian occupiers dropped four air bombs on Slatyne (previously UMPB D-30),” Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Dergachiv RMA, wrote in a Telegram message.
It is noted that the strikes hit the territory of the educational institution and the energy infrastructure facility. A private house caught fire, and shops were also damaged.
As Ukrinform reported, on September 28, at about 16:40, Russian troops attacked Slatyne in Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs , at least three people were reported dead and one wounded.
