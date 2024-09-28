Zelensky: Ukraine Has Received Full Support For Strategy Of Bringing Peace Through Strength

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he was returning home from the United States of America, where he received full support for the strategy of bringing peace - peace through strength.

According to Ukrinform, he said this in an evening address .

“I thank the United States for its unwavering bipartisan support and willingness to help us - to help us win. Senators, members of the House of Representatives - everyone who sees how much we can do together. We have received full support for the strategy of bringing peace - peace through strength,” the President noted.

The Head of State also thanked everyone who“helps to stop Russian terror and who understands that only force can make Russia respect the rules and adhere to the basic documents of the world”.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky met with representatives of both parties of the US Senate and House of Representatives in Washington.

: Victory Plan presented to America, every point explaine

On September 26, the Ukrainian president met with White House Chief of Staff Joe Biden and presented him with the Victory Plan for our country. Later, he met with U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who was also briefed on the details of the Victory Plan.

On September 27, Zelensky presented the Victory Plan to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in New York.

