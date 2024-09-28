Double Blow To Sumy: Death Toll Rises To 10, Wounded To 22
9/28/2024 7:09:29 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's strike on Sumy has risen to ten, with 22 people wounded.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
“As of 20:00 on September 28, 10 people died as a result of an enemy air strike on the city of Sumy,” the statement said.
Twenty-two people sustained injuries of varying severity. Fifteen people were hospitalized, five of them in serious condition. Seven victims are receiving outpatient treatment.
All patients of the hospital damaged by the enemy were evacuated to other healthcare facilities. The victims were provided with the necessary assistance and appropriate conditions of stay, taking into account their injuries and diagnoses.
The RMA thanked the rescuers, police, international partners and NGOs for their assistance in evacuating patients and eliminating the consequences.
The RMA also expressed sincere condolences to the families who lost loved ones.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a nurse was killed in Sumy as a result of a Russian drone strike on the hospital on the morning of September 28
Earlier it was known about 21 injured and 9 dead.
Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration
