West Has Clear Evidence China Supplied Arms To Russia For Ukraine War - Media

Western officials believe they have clear evidence that Chinese companies have secretly supplied weapons to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

That's according to The Times , Ukrinform reports.

The British newspaper says a new report obtained by allies indicates that a Chinese company is sending a number of specially designed military drones to Russia for testing, with the ultimate destination being the Ukraine battlefield.

One Western official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the deal was executed last year.

He added that there is now clear evidence that Chinese companies are supplying Russia with lethal weapons for use in Ukraine.

Although the Chinese government may not admit it, it will try to keep its growing support for the Russian Federation a secret, the source added.

He also confirmed a Reuters report posted earlier in the week that Russia had established a secret weapons program in China to design and produce long-range attack drones for use in the war against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York, emphasized the major concern in the United States over China's support for Russia's military industry and Russia's was of aggression against Ukraine.

He clearly stated that Beijing should take effective measures to eliminate threats to transatlantic security coming from Russia.

In turn, Wang Yi urged the U.S. to introduce sanctions against Chinese companies under the pretext of the "Ukraine crisis."