Saudi Exports Authority Plans Promotion Campaign In Kuwait From Sept. 29

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Exports Development Authority is scheduled to begin a campaign in the neighboring State of Kuwait themed "one country" from September 29 until October 1.

The campaign is part of the kingdom's initiatives to boost exports of national products and services to the external markets including Kuwait, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The SPA indicated that the authority planned activities by a number of leading Saudi companies to promote their services and non-oil products in Kuwait.

Value of the Saudi non-oil exports to Kuwait, in the first half of 2024, stood at more than 3.7 billion Saudi riyals (USD 986 million).

SPA said teams representing 14 Saudi services' companies, four government authorities, the government digital authority, the public transports authority and the Saudi Contractors Authoroty, will partake in the promotion campaign in Kuwait.

Thamer Al-Meshrafi, the authority's official spokesperson, told the SPA that it aims through the tour in the Kuwaiti market to establish links between the Saudi exporters and the Kuwaiti importers and facilitate mechanisms of the non-oil exports to Kuwait.

Overall Saudi service exports, in 2023, hit 182 billion riyals (USD 479 million), rising by 40 percent as compared to the previous year. (end)

kns









