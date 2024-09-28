Nokia Appears On Jeff Kagan Interviews For Network X 2024 Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jeff KaganATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Companies need to have their messages seen and heard over the loud and chaotic noise of the industry. Jeff Kagan Interviews is helping companies like , ADB and Aprecomm do that at the Network X 2024 trade show. The Jeff Kagan Interview is a valuable way to get your message out to the marketplace.Network X 2024 is a wireless and telecom conference held in Paris in which companies, large and small attend to show what they do, network, meet customers and prospects and become better known in the marketplace. This event focuses on areas like wireless, telecom, wi-fi, mobile services, mobile networks, optical services and more.What are Jeff Kagan Interviews?One-way companies punch their way through the noise and chaos and be seen is through Jeff Kagan Interviews.Jeff Kagan Interviews are posted on Twitter (x) and LinkedIn.This gives companies the opportunity to raise their profile for every conference, convention, trade show and expo. This is also a great way to raise their profile in the competitive marketplace, both in the United States and worldwide.Who is Jeff Kagan:Over more than three decades, Jeff Kagan has grown to become one of the best-known, most trusted and influential Wireless Industry Analysts and Telecom Industry Analysts and Tech Analysts.Kagan is also a top tech Columnist, Keynote Speaker and Technology Influencer . He also appears in interviews with the print and broadcast media.Over three decades, Kagan has commented on companies, products and services, what's changing, what's new and what's hot in the changing and evolving industry. He has done so through thousands of columns and quotes in the media, live news appearances on TV and more.Using his powerful brand name and industry standing built over more than three decades, Kagan also helps certain companies to be seen and heard.Here are three sample interviews from global companies conducted for the upcoming Network X 2024 exposition and conference with Nokia, ADB and Aprecomm.These interviews are posted on Twitter (x) and LinkedIn with the aim of increasing visibility to hundreds of thousands of direct followers. Plus, they reach millions more when other key-influencers re-post them to their followers.Samples of Jeff Kagan Interviews for Network X 2024:Nokia interview with Justin Doucette, head of Wi-Fi who appears on Jeff Kagan Interviews ahead of Network X 2024.:li:activity:7242892836394733569/ADB interview with CMO Philippe Lambinet who appears on Jeff Kagan Interviews ahead of Network X 2024.:li:ugcPost:7242142869543690241/Aprecomm interview with Pramod Gummaraj who appears on Jeff Kagan Interviews.:li:ugcPost:7245437175851360258/To appear on Jeff Kagan Interviews, or to discuss becoming a client, please send an email to ... to start the conversation.To see how this can help your company rise above the noise and be heard, visit his web site atLinkedIn site:Twitter (x) site:About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and Keynote Speaker for more than three decades. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and changing technology including wireless, 5G, 6G, telecom, AI, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Metaverse, TeleHealth, HealthTech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more.# # #

Nokia head of Wi-Fi Justin Doucette appears on Jeff Kagan Interviews ahead of Network X 2024. Network X

