Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Shine In Pastel Outfits Amidst A Rainbow

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on Saturday shared a series of romantic pictures with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, capturing the essence of love and togetherness. The couple looked stunning in matching pastel green ethnic outfits, posing against a breathtaking backdrop of a rainbow and sunlight, perfectly complementing the warmth of their bond.

The 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram account, where she has 26.4 million followers, to share a delightful series of photos with her husband. In the images, Divyanka looks stunning in a pastel green long-sleeved Anarkali suit paired with a powder pink dupatta, opting for a minimal makeup look highlighted by red lips and flowing hair.

Vivek complements her perfectly in pastel green kurta pajamas, finished off with brown shoes. The couple poses on the rooftop, basking in the sunshine against a stunning rainbow backdrop.

In her heartfelt caption, Divyanka wrote, "Rainbow day, sunshine smiles and Sathiya ka saath," beautifully capturing the joy of the moment.

On the personal front, Divyanka had tied the knot with her 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' co-actor Vivek in July 2016 in Bhopal.

On the professional front, Vivek is known for portraying the role of Abhishek Singh in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

He has been a part of shows like 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', 'Kavach', 'Qayamat Ki Raat'. The 39-year-old has participated in 'Box Cricket League 2', 'Nach Baliye 8', in which he emerged as the winner, 'Box Cricket League 3', and ' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Meanwhile, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj'. She then played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'.

She has been a contestant in the shows like 'Khana Khazana', 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout', 'Comedy Circus', 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

The actress last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.