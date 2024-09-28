Two Killed In Encounter In South Kashmir's Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two terrorists have been killed while three and a officer were in the ongoing encounter in Adigam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that two terrorists have been killed, their identity is yet to be ascertained as gunfight is still in progress in the area.

In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a police officer (Additional SP- traffic) Mumtaz Ali

were injured. All of them are stable and are being treated at Army's 92 Base Hospital.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces zeroed on the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint team, which was retaliated triggering off an encounter.