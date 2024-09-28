Kashmir's Sajid Dar Proceeds To AFC Pro Diploma Final Module

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir Valley's top coach Sajid Dar is in Saudi Arabia for the final module of AFC Pro Diploma Course. Sajid, the former head coach of Indian Senior National Women's Team, is among 14 coaches from India participating in the seven-day module, which began on Friday in Riyadh and will continue till October 3.

The All India Football Federation has named Vaithilingam Subramaniam as the lead coach educator, while

Vivek Nagul is the assistant coach educator. The module includes match observation and analysis, professional club visits and interaction with SAFF officials, the AIFF said in a statement.

“The course began in August last year with Module 1 in Chandigarh, Module 2 in Kolkata, Module 3 in Chennai and Module 4 in Bengaluru,” it added.

Meanwhile, the J&K Football Association hailed Sajid Dar, saying his“journey is a testament to his tireless

dedication, exceptional leadership, and profound influence on the football community both in J&K and

beyond.”

“His achievements not only bring glory to our region but also serve as an inspiration for aspiring football

professionals everywhere.”

An AIFF Coach and Educator, Sajid Dar currently works as the head football coach at University of

Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT