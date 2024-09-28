West's Blind Beggar: USAID's Financial Reward Gives More Leverage Over Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS
The endless interest of the West, and especially the United
States, in the South Caucasus is no longer a secret to anyone.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the USA, which tried to
penetrate the region, created new means of leverage for it.
For many years, USAID has played the role of an obvious broker
of Western capitalism. Its inexhaustible financial resources have
always included the poor countries in which it is interested.
Considering that in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan, Georgia and
Armenia are post-Soviet regions and have always been of interest to
the West, USAID's active activities in these countries can be
linked to this.
However, unfortunately, USAID's activities are not always based
on the principles of humanism. Of course, the organisation that
implements the soft power policy of the United States has always
exerted political influence against small states under the guise of
humanism and tried to interfere in their internal affairs.
USAID and its impacts on national
consciousness
The collapse of the Soviet Union created a serious political
vacuum in a number of countries. Some countries, which took the
concept of democracy as a delicacy, did not feel the poisonous
substances in it. In this way, the United States, which has
introduced itself to the world as a harbinger of democracy, was
able to easily spread to countries with problems related to
national and ethnic minorities, political parties, media,
education, social and many more.
Since the mentioned problems directly affect the national
consciousness, the financial institutions of the USA, such as
USAID, have always acted liberally in this field. For some reason,
the US, which spares millions of dollars, instead of helping people
suffering from hunger and poverty in Africa and the Far East,
spends more money on solving problems related to political parties,
ethnic minorities, and a number of issues that are not relevant to
institution's core mission.
Of course, if we take a somewhat realistic approach, we can say
that there are always big interests behind such assistance - that
is, it would be kind of naive to think that the United States does
this assistance for free.
USAID implements programmes in everything from agriculture,
health and education to governance, democracy and human rights. The
institution is mainly financed from the state budget, has
representative offices in more than 80 countries and programmes in
more than 100 different fields.
USAID's report released in 2021 shows that during 2019-2020,
Georgia received 252 million dollars, and Ukraine received 808
million dollars, and programs implemented in various fields were
financed. Today, the destruction in Ukraine due to involvement in
the war, and the fragile nature of stability in Georgia is in
sight.
History is a living witness - Middle East and South
Caucasus axiom
Today, USAID's policy in the Middle East is continued in the
South Caucasus through Armenia based on a similar scenario. As a
blind beggar of the West, the Yerevan administration, which is
ready to endanger the region, has put its mouth on the financial
faucet of the United States and surrendered all its destiny to the
responsibility of the West.
However, there is enough information about other activities of
the White Helmets in Syria under the name of humanitarian aid. For
example, British journalist Vanessa Beeley, who investigated the
causes of the civil war in Syria, said that the "White Helmets"
organisation operating in Syria was supposedly engaged in
humanitarian activities. During the investigation, it was revealed
that this organisation received financial support of 150 million
dollars from various funds of the United States until 2000, and
from the funds of the Soros, Clintons, and Rockefeller brothers in
2013-2016. The members of the organisation trained the rebels in
Syria and were taught the technologies of sabotage. Currently, the
collected materials related to the criminal activities of this
organisation have been submitted to the Hague court.
These processes are currently being carried out in Armenia. US
non-governmental organisations continue to increase their financial
assistance to Armenia. The point of interest is that after
Azerbaijan liberated Garabagh from the occupation, the amount of
aid surged, which gives rise to the expansion of certain thoughts,
specifically financial aid, to the activities of those who live
with a sense of revenge in Armenia. According to the document
signed between the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan
and the head of the USAID mission in this country, John G. Allelo,
the amount of aid has increased from 120 million dollars to 250
million dollars. According to the signed document, the allocated
funds will be directed to improving the social condition of the
population, increasing the defence capacity, and ensuring energy
security.
The joint military exercises of the US and Armenian servicemen
in July, the arrival of two US Boeing C-17 military transport
planes loaded with ammunition to Yerevan's Zvartnoch airport in
August, and other facts indicate that the region has entered a
dangerous period. The US is trying to control states in this region
through destabilisation.
USAID head Samatha Power's statement about allocating 100
million dollars to the people who voluntarily left Garabagh and
their opinion that they need help clearly reveals the hypocrisy of
US policy. Why did the Azerbaijanis who left their homes and came
to Baku as a result of the military aggression of Armenia in the
early 1990s escape the attention of USAID? For some reason, the
Khojaly genocide, the killing of children, women, and the elderly
in Karabakh did not interest USAID. On the other hand, in the early
1990s, the United States declared that it recognised the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and on the other hand, it
adopted a law prohibiting "direct aid" to Azerbaijan. The more
armed Armenia tries to destabilise and acts as a "representative"
of the interests of foreign countries, the more it will suffer
poverty and degradation.
Today, considering its destructive activities in various
countries, national governments have kicked USAID out of the
country. Over the past 5 years, USAID has been withdrawn from
Belarus, Russia, Turkmenistan, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Bolivia, Congo,
and other countries. Azerbaijan does not need help. Although
Armenia is an independent state, it remains a puppet state for
organisations like USAID.
