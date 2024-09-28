Meet Chander Prakash, KBC's First 'Crorepati' Of The Season: All About Him

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The first "crorepati" of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati's (KBC) Season 16, Chander Prakash Sharma, a UPSC aspirant, grabbed the attention of the nation.

In the episode which aired on Wednesday, 22-year-old Chander, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor district, maintained a calm and composed conduct throughout the game. This impressed the host and veteran Amitabh Bachchan .

KBC, a popular quiz competition show, contestants tackle progressively challenging questions to earn significant cash prizes.

From the moment of his birth, Chander was faced with a series of relentless health challenges, according to a local news website, Daily Excelsior. The most daunting of them, according to the report, was a severe intestinal blockage.

Despite having undergone seven major surgeries, his journey is far from complete; doctors have now advised him an eighth procedure, said Daily Excelsior.

His narrative is not merely one of survival but also a testament to the strength of hope and perseverance.

During the episode Bachchan praised his determination and tenacity after revisiting his ups and downs in life on screen.

What was the ₹1 crore question?

Chander had managed to reach the final rounds without exhausting all the lifelines in the quiz show.

For the ₹1 crore question, the UPSC aspirant was asked which country's largest city is a port with an Arabic name meaning“abode of peace.”

Caught in a though spot, Chander used the“Double Dip” lifeline for the question. He then correctly chose "Tanzania" as the answer, which took him to the ₹7 crore jackpot question.

But by the jackpot round, Chander had lost all his lifelines. Caught in a tight spot, he chose to quit the game.

Chander left KBC with a cash prize of ₹1 crore, and a Hyundai Venue SUV.