Think Tank Explains Objectives Of Putin's Nuclear Saber-Rattling

Vladimir Putin's move to expand the existing conditions for Russia's use of nuclear weapons is aims to discourage the West from allowing Ukraine to use Western-donated weapons to hit military targets in Russia.

That's according to a report by the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank, seen by Ukrinform.

"Russian President Vladimir continues to threaten the possibility of a nuclear confrontation between Russia and the West in order to exert further control over Western decision-making and discourage the West from allowing Ukraine to use Western-provided weapons to strike military objects in Russia.," analysts believe.

It is noted that Kremlin officials routinely invoke thinly veiled threats of nuclear confrontation between Russia and the West during key moments in Western political debates over further military aid to Ukraine – such as the ongoing debate about Ukraine's right to use Western-provided systems to conduct long-range strikes against Russian military objects – to induce fear among decision makers.

ISW analysts have long viewed Russia's nuclear saber-rattling as part of the Kremlin's effort to promote Western self-deterrence, rather than as evidence of Russia's readiness to actually use nuclear weapons.

"ISW continues to assess that Russia is very unlikely to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine or elsewhere," experts conclude.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, announced at the Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence on Wednesday the adjustments to Russia's nuclear doctrine, introducing "clarifications" regarding necessary preconditions for Russia to use a nuclear weapon.

Ukraine's Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said Russia's dangerous and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric aims to intimidate the international community.